BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an attempted break-in.

The individual pictured tried to break into a building on Washington Street in Roxbury around 7:30 a.m. on July 27. Investigators believe he also tried to break in to the same building on July 23.

The Boston Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individual shown in the accompanying images in connection with an ongoing residential burglary investigation.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a slim build, believed to be in his mid-30s. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing, including a black hat and black hoodie.

Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

