The Boston Police Department is crediting several of its officers with de-escalating a situation that involved a man allegedly threatening a group of teens while he was armed with an axe and machete.

The police department said members of its A-1 Drug Control Unit had been working in the area of Temple Place on Monday, Nov. 27, when they heard a disturbance nearby.

According to a news release, as they responded, the officers saw a suspect “brandishing a large machete and threatening to attack a group of teens while simultaneously approaching them and challenging them to fight.”

Boston PD said the suspect later stopped as police approached, but then allegedly reached into his pocket and pulled out a small axe.

Police said the group of teens ran away in fear of the suspect, who had continued to approach and challenge them.

De-escalating the situation, officers were able to handcuff the suspect, taking Roxbury resident Israel Silva, 51, into custody on weapons and drug charges.

“Upon conducting a search of the suspect the officers recovered: 30 individual packets of K-2 Synthetic Marijuana, 16 Suboxone Strips, and a small digital scale,” the police department said.

The charges Silva faces include:

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (2x counts)

Possession of a Dangerous Weapon (2x counts)

Possession of class B with intent to distribute

Possession of class C with intent to distribute

Disorderly conduct

