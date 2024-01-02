BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are asking for the public’s help as they work to locate a missing 75-year-old man living with autism, developmental disabilities, and Alzheimer’s disease.

The Boston Police Department issued a Missing Person Alert for Harold Brown of Roxbury on Tuesday morning. The department said the 75-year-old man, who is said to also have a heart condition, was last seen on Monday around 3 p.m. as he left his home on Walnut Avenue.

According to police, Harold was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black-hooded sweatshirt, a blue and white flannel shirt and possibly black shoes with white soles.

He is also known to use a walker for assistance, but may have left his residence without one.

Boston police said Harold is known to ride the MBTA and frequent the Natick area, the mall at 330 M.L.K. Jr Blvd in Boston, as well as the benches found on both Walnut and Circuit streets and also Walnut and Rockland streets.

Anyone with information on Harold’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston PD’s B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Those who wish to share information anonymously can do so via Boston PD’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800-(494)-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

