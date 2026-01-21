BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a USPS postal truck and stealing a large bag of mail in Jamaica Plain Wednesday.

Police responded to a radio call report of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at 114 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found both of the truck’s front windows shattered, and a tail light damaged.

One man who lives in the area said he saw the thief make a run for it.

“I was on a work call when I saw what appeared to be a young man with a large blue sack full of something go down my driveway, he had a mask on,” one witness told 7NEWS. “And I saw him run through my backyard and he went through a fence at the bottom of my property to another street.”

Investigators spent hours at the scene looking for evidence before towing the truck away.

“It’s unfortunate that postal carriers are targeted this way these days,” the witness said. “The police responded pretty quickly, so hopefully they can catch whoever did it.”

Postal police and Boston police are investigating.

