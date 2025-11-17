BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying two people wanted in connection with an unarmed robbery at Faneuil Hall last week, officials said.

Officers are looking to identify a man and a woman in connection with the incident outside Urban Outfitters around 5 p.m. on Nov. 14, according to Boston police.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District A-1 Detectives at (617) 343-4571.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

