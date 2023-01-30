DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two people were injured in Dorchester Monday afternoon following a reported stabbing, according to police.

The Boston Police Department said two victims were wounded in the area of Ashmont Street and Dorchester Avenue sometime before 3 p.m.

Officials with the department said both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Around 3:30 p.m., a SKY7 camera sighted multiple Boston police officers still surveying the intersection as an investigation got underway.

