Boston pizza shop is nation’s best, one site says; NY takes top city honors

(WHDH) — Looking for America’s best pizza? One local shop has the best pie in the country. But if you’re looking for the best options citywide, Boston’s chief rival has us beat.

According to TripAdvisor, Regina Pizzeria in Boston takes top honors as the best pizza in the country. The site says the restaurant’s “Giambotta” — which has pepperoni, sausage, salami, mushrooms, peppers, onions, basil, and fresh mozzarella — is the pizza to try.

A New York slice from Bleecker Street Pizza came in second on the list, which is a Tuscan-style pizza with big, foldable slices. Also on the list was Modern Apizza in New Haven, Connecticut, which came in third.

But as far as the best city for pizza, New York can claim top honors. The city was rated first in the nation, followed by Chicago, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Orlando, Seattle, and then Boston at 7th. San Diego, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C.

You can look at the full list here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)