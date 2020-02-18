BOSTON (WHDH) - The owner of a pizza shop in Boston’s South End is looking for answers after someone smashed the store’s glass door and stole a cash register early Monday morning.

A surveillance camera caught the suspect breaking into Union Park Pizza on Washington Street around 3:40 a.m., according to owner Joe Sylva.

He added that the suspect only got away with some change because they do not keep much cash in the register.

Bostonian Glass Company, Inc. fixed the door and the shop opened.

Sylva says they have increased security measures and have reported the incident to Boston police.

