(WHDH) — Boston is slipping away from landing the deal with Amazon on a second headquarters, according to a new report.

Zillow showed that Atlanta or Northern Virginia are the favorites for the new headquarters.

Boston, which proposed Suffolk Downs as the area to build the headquarters, finished seventh on their list.

However, a large labor pool works in Boston’s favor.

Proximity to the coast, transportation problems and expensiveness are among the issues working against the city.

