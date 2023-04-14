BOSTON (WHDH) - The atmosphere around the TD Garden is going to be festival-like this playoff season as Canal Street is set to close to traffic on multiple occasions.

City officials announced the planned “Boston Playoff Hub” on Thursday, promising a car-free zone for fans before and during upcoming Bruins and Celtics playoff games.

Approved restaurants and bars will be able to extend their outdoor patios onto the sidewalk on Canal Street. The street closures, themselves, will then begin three hours before each game’s start time and end one hour after the end of the game.

Extended patios will be allowed to open when the street closures take effect and will be required to close when the closures end.

There will be parking regulations in place, city officials announced.

“With both the Bruins and the Celtics in the playoffs this year, we’re excited to give Boston fans a space to safely gather, cheer on their favorite teams, and support our local businesses,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “I’m grateful to our partners for teaming up with the City to bring back the Playoff Hub, creating a fun experience for our hockey and basketball fans.”

The first closure will run on Saturday as the Celtics’ open their playoff run against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Bruins are scheduled to face the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, though their games had not been scheduled as of Friday morning.

“It’s been an amazing season and we are so excited that TD Garden is one of just a few arenas in the country to have both teams headed to the playoffs,” TD Garden President Amy Latimer said. “Thanks to the great partnership with Mayor Wu, City of Boston and Downtown North Association for extending the Playoff Hub beyond TD Garden and The Hub on Causeway.”

