Boston Police: 1 dead after daylight shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police say one person was shot and killed in broad daylight Friday in the city’s Dorchester section.

Officers responded just after 9 a.m. to a call for a person shot in the area of 120 Quincy Street.

On arrival, police say officers found a man, in his 30s, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“I heard about six shots or seven,” Emmanuel Lara told 7News. “I haven’t heard a lot of gunshots around here. It’s not a specific area to hear gunshots.”

Eddie Cartagena – a local body shop owner – says he saw the victim collapse behind his business.

While officers were working at the scene, police say a second person came up to them with a “graze” injury. It’s not clear if the incidents are connected.

The shooting is under investigation and police are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area.

No arrests have been made.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)