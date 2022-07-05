BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager found driving a vehicle was arrested after officers found a loaded pistol on the 13-year-old, according to Boston Police.

The incident started when police first ran a query on a vehicle they spotted Monday night and discovered its registration information did not match.

Boston Police said the driver refused to stop when officers turned on their emergency lights and sirens to signal the vehicle down, and continued to drive at a slow speed.

Officers were eventually able to get the vehicle to stop and removed the 13-year-old male. Police said it was as officers were frisking the teen that a firearm fell from his leg and onto the ground.

The teenager was arrested by officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force just after 11:30 p.m. in the area of 144 Columbia Road.

Police said the teen is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court on charges that include Unlawful Possession of a firearm, Operation of a Motor-Vehicle Without a license, Attached Registration Plates, Refusal to stop for a Police Officer, as well as several other related charges.

