DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl are facing charges for driving a stolen car, police say.

Officers arrested the two teens shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday after stopping the car near the intersection of Bernard Street and Nightingale Street in Dorchester.

Earlier in the day, the car fled from officers as they tried to look up whether it had been stolen or not.

While searching the car, officers said they found a BB gun in the center console.

Both teens are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on receiving a stolen motor vehicle charge.

