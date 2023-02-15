UPDATE: Boston police have canceled a Missing Person Alert for a 16 year old who was reported missing on Feb. 10.

On Friday, the department stated on their website that Jahkari Howard of Dorchester had been located.

No additional details were given.

—

Originally posted on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 10:57 a.m.

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old boy last seen leaving a family member’s home last week.

According to officials, Jahkari Howard of Dorchester was last seen leaving a relative’s house on Blue Hill Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 8, around 8 p.m., and was believed to be wearing a blue sweatshirt, green Nike sweatpants, and black Nike sneakers at the time.

The teen was reported missing to the department on Friday, Feb. 10.

We seek the community’s help in locating missing student Jakhari Howard. Please alert @bostonpolice if you have any information on his whereabouts. https://t.co/2myRMhyq62 — BostonPublicSchools (@BostonSchools) February 15, 2023

Anyone with information on Jahkari’s whereabouts is asked to contact either 911 or BPD detectives at District B-3 at 617-343-4712.

Those who wish to share info anonymously can do so by calling the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800-(494)-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

