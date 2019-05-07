Boston police 2 women accused of human trafficking crimes in Chinatown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two women accused of human trafficking crimes in Chinatown are expected to be arraigned in Boston on Tuesday.

Zhou Feng, 57, of Medford, and Mei Zhang, 44, of Boston, were arrested about 12:20 p.m. Monday following a coordinated investigation involving Boston police officers and the FBI Human Trafficking Units, according to Boston police.

Both women are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

No additional information was immediately available.

