DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police now say three people were left with non-life threatening injuries after an early morning shooting in Dorchester, reported eight hours after a separate shooting two streets away.

In an update, the police department said two men and a woman were wounded near 274 Hancock Street on Sunday. No details on what led up to the shooting or any possible suspect(s) have been released, yet.

Law enforcement also provided an update on the victim of an earlier shooting on Erie Street. According to officials, the victim, who was in critical condition, was upgraded to stable condition as they continue to recover.

Reacting to the latest wave of violent crime in the city, local leader Reverend Kevin Peterson told 7NEWS he and his group plan on canvassing the area on Sunday.

Peterson previously called on city officials to develop a new public safety plan to address the violence. In the meantime, he said he plans on holding a meeting with community members to discuss other ways to address the issue on Wednesday at the Gilbert Albert Community Center in Dorchester at 6 p.m.

Originally posted at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30

At least two people were wounded after an early morning shooting in Dorchester, according to Boston Police, hours after another shooting in the neighborhood left a victim with serious injuries.

Detectives could be seen sweeping part of Hancock Street for evidence Sunday morning as cruisers and police tape blocked off the road.

Police were first called to 274 Hancock Street around 5:50 a.m. where, according to the department, at least two people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The incident followed another shooting in Dorchester that left a victim in critical condition Saturday night. Boston Police said the shooting at 33 Erie Street happened just before 10:30 p.m. and that an investigation was ongoing, involving five different spots at one point.

The scene of Saturday night’s shooting was around the corner from a homicide that occurred Wednesday night. The shooting at the Celebrity Cuts Barbershop on Washington Street left a manager dead and community leaders calling for change after four reported shooting deaths in less than a week.

Reverend Kevin Peterson, one of the community leaders, has called a state of emergency for the situation in Dorchester, Roxbury and Mattapan. Speaking to 7NEWS Sunday morning, he said he remains upset after being to at least four overnight shooting scenes in recent days.

“I’m deeply dismayed that just less than 24 hours after we called a state of emergency, urging the city again to engage in a state of emergency plan, that we have an eruption of shootings across the Black community,” Peterson said. “It is deeply disconcerting, painful for me as a minister in the community to see this violence over and over and over again.”

As an investigation into the most recent shooting on Hancock Street continues, police appear to be focusing on an area in front of a restaurant and next to a multistory building.

