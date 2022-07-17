BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of seven people were arrested after police responded to a report of trespassers at a the Government Center Garage construction site in Boston.

The Boston Police department said that early Sunday morning, a witness told police they saw a group of people inside of a closed construction site at 1 Congress Street.

The witness claimed the group members were wearing black clothing and masks, while some carried backpacks with them.

Responding officers soon formed a perimeter around the Downtown construction site where demolition work had been taking place, prompting police to take caution.

At around 3 a.m., police observed a group of people running along the site’s fence line, according to the department.

Six people allegedly tried to flee over a fence before being taken into custody. A seventh person was later found nearby and arrested.

The department said the seven are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of Breaking and Entering, as well as Trespassing.

The names and ages of those arrested, all believed to be in their 20’s and living in Boston or the surrounding area, can be found on the Boston Police department’s website.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)