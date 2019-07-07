Boston police allegedly collect 67 nitrous oxide containers from Fenway area before concert

BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of people inhaling nitrous oxide before a concert at Fenway Park Friday left 67 canisters of the gas in the area, according to police reports.

Officers patrolling the Fenway area Friday evening, before Fenway Park hosted a Phish concert, allegedly saw a large group of people near the park filling balloons from nitrous oxide canisters and inhaling from the balloons, according to police reports. The group then allegedly discarded the canisters in the street and sidewalk.

Police alleged collected 67 canisters, which were turned over to the Boston Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit.

