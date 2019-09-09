Boston police allegedly find gun on dryer, arrest Weymouth man with other firearm

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Weymouth man is facing gun charges after officer allegedly found a loaded handgun on him while he was trespassing in a housing development Monday, police said.

Officers patrolling the Bromley Heath Housing Development on Heath Street at 1:30 a.m. allegedly found a man trespassing in the laundry room, police said. When officers frisked him, they allegedly found a loaded .45 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, and also found a .380 Taurus Spectrum handgun on top of a dryer in the laundry room.

Damari Scarlett-Dixon, 18, was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, trespassing and resisting arrest. He will be arraigned n Roxbury District Court.

