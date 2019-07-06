Boston police allegedly find loaded gun after pulling man over for speeding

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing illegal gun charges after police allegedly pulled him over for speeding and found a handgun Saturday.

Officers on Stanwood Street allegedly saw a car travelling at a high rate of speed toward Blue Hill Avenue and attempted to pull it over, but the driver allegedly drove away after the officers got out of their car. The officers pulled the car over again in the area of Warren and Quincy streets, according to police reports, and the driver stayed at the scene.

Police arrested Donald Brown, 26, on charges of failing to stop for police officers. After frisking Brown, officers allegedly found a loaded Walther .380 Smith & Wesson handgun, for which Brown allegedly did not have a license.

Brown was charged with unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)