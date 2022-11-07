BOSTON (WHDH) - More shots were fired in Boston Monday morning, following a night of violent crime that left five people wounded and one dead.

Police were investigating near a playground in Mattapan around 6 a.m., where neighbors told 7NEWS they heard six loud bangs.

Officials said no one was hurt, but the incident follows a number of violent crimes across the city over the weekend.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said, “This is tough. This is getting tough to take.”

Six people were shot within an hour Sunday night, in three separate incidents.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said, “It is tragic. And we simply cannot allow our communities to be torn apart by this gun violence.”

The Sunday night shootings happening in Dorchester, Mattapan and Hyde Park.

One person died. Another has life-threatening injuries.

Commissioner Cox said, “We need the public to come forward and tell us anything they think is connected to the crimes.”

Responding to Sunday night’s violence, local Reverend Kevin Peterson, who has been working with community leaders to try and address recent violent crime in the area, called for a self-imposed curfew. He suggested parents bring their children under the age of 16 home before 10 p.m.

“We believe that, until there is a time when the city has assured the community or the community has devised its own public safety plan, that we need to keep our most vulnerable people within the community off of the streets,” Peterson said.

Reiterating the police department’s ongoing efforts, law officials said they have been doing everything they can to stop gun crimes in Boston.

“The days of us going around, stopping and frisking people as they walk down the street and violating peoples’ rights? Those days are over,” Commissioner Cox said. “We’re going to work with the community to solve these crimes the appropriate way. Boston’s a great city, but at this rate, if we don’t get the public’s support, things could change swiftly.”

