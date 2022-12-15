BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a violent assault on a senior citizen in Roxbury.

On Thursday, Ranlee Flores, 34, of Roxbury, was arrested in the area of 112 Southampton St. on multiple warrants on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, destruction of personal property, and lewd and lascivious speech or behavior, according to Boston police.

After an investigation, Flores was charged in connection with an aggravated assault on a 68-year-old woman last week as she was unloading her vehicle on Deckard Street. He will be charged in that case with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon on a person over the age of 65.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

