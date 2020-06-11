Boston police announce detailed policies regarding de-escalation, use of deadly force

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department on Thursday announced the integration of Campaign Zero’s “8 Can’t Wait” recommended reforms that have been championed by elected officials recently, including former President Barack Obama.

The reforms include requiring officers to de-escalate situations before using force, if possible, defining the types of weapons and force that can be used to respond to specific instances of resistance, prohibiting the shooting at suspects in moving vehicles, unless they pose a deadly threat and intervening if other officers attempt to use excessive force.

“All departments across the country should be reviewing their policies and procedures and making necessary changes as needed. As such, we have been reviewing our use of force rules to identify areas for improvement, and will continue to do so,” Boston police said.

The use of chokeholds and strangleholds are also restricted to instances where deadly force is authorized and verbal warnings are required, if possible, when deadly force is authorized.

Comprehensive reporting on uses of force and threats of force is also included in the set of reforms laid out by Boston police.

The department said that these reforms have been laid out following a review of BPD Use of Force policies and most suggested in the “8 Can’t Wait” campaign are included in current department rules and procedures.

