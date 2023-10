BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department has announced the passing of retired K-9 Dexter.

Police say he proudly serviced for more than 7 years and retired in January 2022.

“Dexter will be missed by all at BPD and we send our condolences to his former handler & family during this sad and difficult time,” the department wrote.

