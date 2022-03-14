BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police on Monday announced a number of street closures and parking restrictions that will be in effect during the St. Patrick’s Day parade this weekend.

The parade, as well as the South Boston Boys and Girls Club Road Race, will be held in South Boston on Sunday and result in street closures and traffic detours.

People traveling into South Boston for the festivities are strongly encouraged to use public transportation because on-street parking will be limited.

The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. and will start at West Broadway, go to East Broadway, and end at Farragut Road. Broadway will be closed to traffic from about 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The road race begins on West Sixth Street at 11 a.m. and will end at noon. Traffic will be delayed along the route as runners make their way to the finish line.

Below is a list of parking restrictions that will be in effect on Sunday:

Dorchester Avenue, both sides, from Gillette Park to Old Colony Avenue

Foundry Street, both sides, from Greenbaum Street to Dorchester Avenue

West Second Street, both sides, from Dorchester Avenue

A Street, both sides, from Binford Street to West Second Street

Binford Street, both sides, from A Street heading northwesterly to end at 45 Binford

West Fourth Street, both sides, from A Street to Dorchester Avenue

West Broadway, both sides, from Dorchester Avenue to Dorchester Street

East Broadway, both sides, from Dorchester Street to P Street

Farragut Road, both sides, from East Fourth Street to East First Street

Summer Street, Financial District, Atlantic Avenue to the MBTA bus stop near 245 Summer Street

Summer Street, South Boston, East First Street to the end of 776 Summer Street

E Street, from West Broadway to Athens Street

L Street, from East Third Street to East Broadway

