Boston Police announce Super Bowl security measures, parking restrictions for city

BOSTON (WHDH) - In advance of Super Bowl LII on Sunday, the Boston Police Department announced temporary parking restrictions in certain areas of the city on Friday.

Restrictions will be in place on Sunday, Feb. 4, in the areas of Brighton, Kenmore Square, Northeastern University, Faneuil Hall, and North Station.

Starting at around 6 p.m., certain areas of the city will be restricted to pedestrian traffic. These areas include Kenmore Square, as well as Boylston and Hemenway streets.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans says the city should expect an increase in police presence throughout the city.

Officials reminded fans to celebrate safely and responsibly and that illegal behavior will not be tolerated.

Evans, along with, Mayor Marty Walsh made the announcement from the newly-named “Belichick Room” at Boston City Hall. It was formerly known as the Eagle Room.

