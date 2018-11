BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Dorchester after several shots were fired early Friday morning.

Part of Draper Street was blocked off with police tape and evidence markers could be seen in the street.

No one was hit by the gunfire and a car was damaged.

The incident remains under investigation.

