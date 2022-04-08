BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting at a Roslindale gas station Friday night.
Emergency crews were called to the Alfa gas station on Washington Street just before 10 p.m. for reports of the incident.
At least one person suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.
People are urged to avoid the area.
No additional information was immediately available.
