BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting at a Roslindale gas station Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the Alfa gas station on Washington Street just before 10 p.m. for reports of the incident.

At least one person suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

People are urged to avoid the area.

Boston police blocking off this scene on Washington Street in #Rosindale. As of now officials say this is a shooting with life threatening injuries. @7News updates expected shortly. Much of the scene at this gas station. pic.twitter.com/A64dflTy9E — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) April 9, 2022

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)