Boston police arrest 14-year-old student for allegedly bringing BB gun to class

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 14-year-old student is facing charges after Boston police say he brought a BB gun to class on Thursday.

Officers responding to the Mildred Avenue K-8 School in Mattapan around 8:45 a.m. learned a student from Dorchester was found with a BB gun that looked like a real firearm, according to the Boston Police Department.

The student, whose name has not been released, was placed in custody without incident.

He has since been arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court on one charge of possession of a firearm on school property.

