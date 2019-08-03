Boston police arrest 16 on drug charges, warrants in ‘Methadone Mile’ sweep

BOSTON (WHDH) - Sixteen people were arrested on drug charges or for having outstanding warrants — including one for assault to murder — after a sweep of the area known as Methadone Mile on Friday, police said.

Officers made the arrests in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Southampton Street.

The following people were arrested and are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court:

Daniel Rossetti, 27, of Medford, was arrested on an active default warrant for assault and battery, an active default warrant for possession with intent to distribute class D drugs, possession of class C Drugs and a marked lane violation, and an active default warrant for armed assault to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Robert Sullivan, 36, of Foxborough, was arrested on an active default warrant for possession of class A drugs, resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer

Ronald Leclair, 38, of West Roxbury, was charged with possession of class B drugs and was arrested on an active default warrant for distribution of class A drugs and an active default warrant for shoplifting and assault and battery.

Rashad Blount, 32, of Trenton, New Jersey, was arrested on an active default warrant for trespassing, disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and shoplifting, an active default warrant for possession of class A drugs, assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest, and an active default warrant for breaking and entering and receiving stolen property.

Andre Walker, 60, of Mattapan, was charged with distribution of class A drugs, distribution of class B drugs and distribution of class B drugs subsequent offense.

Jamal Smith, 31, of Roxbury, was charged with distribution of class A drugs, distribution of class B drugs and distribution of class B drugs subsequent offense, and arrested on an active default warrant for possession with intent to distribute class D drugs.

Michael Clancy, 35, of Plymouth, was charged with possession of class A drugs and possession of class B drugs.

William Dewolfe, 44, of South Boston, was charged with possession of class A drugs.

Amanda Torres, 30, of New Bedford, was charged with trafficking class A drugs, possession with intent to distribute class B drugs and possession with intent to distribute class B drugs subsequent offense.

Jeffrey Andrews, 34, of Norton, was arrested on an active default warrant for driving without a license, an active default warrant for domestic assault and battery, and an active straight warrant for domestic assault and battery subsequent offense.

Sydney Currier, 31, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested on an active straight warrant for trespassing.

Taff Bishop, 32, of Bronx, New York, was arrested on an active straight warrant for disorderly conduct and trespassing, an active default warrant for domestic assault and battery, an active default warrant for assault and battery and disorderly conduct, and an active straight warrant for possession of class B drugs.

Nicole Martin, 25, of East Boston, was arrested on an active default warrant for receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of class A drugs and receiving stolen property, an active straight warrant for receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and an active default warrant for negligent driving, possession of class B drugs, possession of class C drugs and operating under the influence of drugs.

Devin Newbery, 27, of Pittsfield, was arrested on an active straight warrant for receiving a stolen credit card, credit card fraud, conspiracy, possession of class B drugs and uttering.

Terry Byner, 57, of Dorchester, was charged with possession with intent to distribute class A drugs and arrested on an active straight warrant for assault and battery and an active straight warrant for possession of class A drugs.

Ronald Rodgers, 56, of Jamaica Plain, was charged with distribution of class B drugs.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)