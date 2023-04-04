BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested a 17-year-old boy Monday in connection with an ongoing murder investigation in Roxbury.

Police say they arrested the teen in the area of 212 Waldemar Avenue in East Boston around 2:15 p.m.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an outstanding warrant sought out of Suffolk County Juvenile Court on charges of delinquent to wit: murder, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

The suspect was taken into custody following an investigation that led to a traffic stop, according to police. During his arrest, officers recovered a loaded 9mm SCCY Industries CPX-2, resulting in the arrest of the operator of the vehicle, later identified as a 17-year-old boy from Dorchester.

Police say the second suspect will appear in Boston Juvenile Court on charges of delinquent to wit: unlawful possession of a Ffrearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Avenue in Roxbury.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, later identified as Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Community members wishing to assist anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

