Boston police arrest 18-year-old bank robbery suspect

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police arrested an 18-year-old man on Monday in connection with a robbery that unfolded last week at a bank in Dorchester, officials said.

Zachary Stewart, of Dorchester, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court on a charge of unarmed robbery, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police say Stewart wanted to turn himself in and that he agreed to be safely taken into custody on a warrant stemming from a robbery at the East Boston Savings Bank on Talbot Street.

Officers responding to the bank on May 22 spoke with a bank teller who claimed a man had approached her window and passed her a note demanding money. The victim stated she handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

Stewart then allegedly grabbed the money and note before fleeing on foot.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

