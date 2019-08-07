Boston police arrest 2 in connection with South End armed carjacking

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people are facing criminal charges after police say they were caught driving a vehicle that had been stolen at gunpoint in the South End late Tuesday night.

Officers investigating a reported armed carjacking arrested Shaasia Edmonds, 21, of Randolph, and her passenger Makel Lopes, 18, of the South End, about 2 a.m. after they spotted them driving in a car that was reported stolen, according to Boston police.

Police say Edmunds told arresting officers that she was given the keys to the vehicle by a third party and didn’t know it was stolen.

Both are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on a charge of receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Officers responding to a reported armed carjacking at the intersection of Appleton and Tremont streets about 12:51 a.m. spoke with a victim who said a young Hispanic male and a young black male displayed a firearm before ordering him out of the vehicle and stealing his wallet, money, and cellphone.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call District D-4 Detectives at 617-343-5619.

Anonymous tips can be made to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

