BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men are due to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on vandalism charges after they allegedly spray-painted a man’s car at a stoplight.

Officers responding to reports of vandalism in progress at a Washington Street red light shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday morning found two men tagging the wall of a business near the intersection of Belgrade Avenue and Walworth Street, according to police.

Both suspects tried to flee the area and one, later identified as 27-year-old Alejandro Perez-Hobrecker, appeared to be clutching a knife.

Hobrecker was arrested following a struggle in Healy Field. The second suspect, 29-year-old Ivan Richiez, was arrested without incident shortly after.

Several cans of spray paint and a knife were recovered.

Hobrecker will face an additional charge of assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

