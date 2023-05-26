BOSTON (WHDH) - A Medford man and a teen from Dorchester were arrested Friday, hours after an early-morning robbery in Dorchester, Boston police announced.

Police said two men were robbed near the intersection of Talbot Avenue and Norwell Street around 1:30 a.m. The teen, identified as a 16-year-old juvenile male, showed a gun during the incident, according to police.

Police said the teen and the Medford man, identified as Davon Sanon, 23, later used a credit card stolen during the robbery.

Sanon and the 16-year-old are expected to face charges including armed robbery and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

