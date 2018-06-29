Boston police arrest 2, recover gun after Dorchester traffic stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teens were arrested on weapons charges after an illegal gun was discovered during a traffic stop in Dorchester Wednesday, police said.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force were attempting to pull over a speeding car on Humphrey Street about 8:05 p.m. when the driver, later identified as Armando Gomes, 30, of Boston, suddenly pulled into a driveway, jumped out of the car, and tried to run into a nearby house, police said.

After placing Gomes under arrest for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, they spoke with a passenger in the car, later identified as Allahmah Kuyateh, 22, of Boston, who allegedly slapped an officer’s hand during a confrontation. Kuyateh was arrested following a struggle and was found to be in possession of a knife.

During a search of the car, police say the officers found a gun, nearly 30 rounds of ammunition, and two high-capacity magazines.

Kuyateh was arrested on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, unlawfully carrying a dangerous weapon, unlawfully possessing a firearm, unlawfully possessing ammunition, and possessing a high-capacity feeding device.

Gomes was arrested on charges of unlawfully carrying a dangerous weapon, unlawfully possessing a firearm, unlawfully possessing ammunition, and possessing a high-capacity feeding device.

