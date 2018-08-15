Boston police arrest 2, recover illegal firearm in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force arrested two Boston men and recovered an illegal firearm Tuesday, officials said.

Officers who spotted a vehicle with heavily tinted windows at the Speedway gas station on Old Colony Avenue about 6:18 p.m. checked the license plate and determined the driver, Darius A. Carter, 27, of Dorchester, had a suspended license, according to a post on the department’s website.

After arresting Carter for operating with a suspended license, police say they found his passenger, Tyrell Murphy, 26, of Hyde Park, was in possession of a firearm without an FID card. Murphy was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and receiving a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Murphy and Carter are both expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

