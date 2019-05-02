Boston police arrest 2, recover illegal handgun tossed onto roof in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men are facing criminal charges after police say they fled from police and tossed a loaded handgun onto the roof of a Mattapan business.

Officers patrolling the area of Blue Hill Avenue about 5:23 p.m. Monday noticed two men who quickly exited the areas as they approached, according to Boston police. As they followed them, police say they noticed one of the men toss a small bag onto the roof of a nearby business.

The men, later identified as Kerry Charlotin, 29, of Hyde Park, and Jabrill Andrews, 26, of Mattapan, were tracked down and arrested after the bag was recovered and found to contain a loaded Glock 26 9mm handgun.

Charlotin and Andrews were slated to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Charlotin was arrested on a trespassing charge.

Andrews is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and trespassing.

