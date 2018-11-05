Boston police arrest 2, seize fentanyl, crack cocaine, loaded handgun in South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after police seized 44 grams of fentanyl and 23 grams of crack cocaine Monday in the South End, police say.

Officers executing a search warrant about 5 a.m. in the area of 43 Dwight St. also discovered a loaded handgun and $2,480 in U.S. currency, according to state police.

Luis Candelario, 44, of Boston, and Jean Welch, 32, of West Roxbury, face charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and trafficking Class A and B drugs in addition to answering for their outstanding warrants on drug charges, police say.

An investigation revealed that both Candelario and Welch had been mandated to wear GPS monitoring devices as directed and instructed given the terms of their probation, but both informed officers that they had forcibly detached and removed the ankle bracelets, police say.

Both suspects will appear in Boston Municipal Court.

