Boston police arrest 2 wanted fugitives in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Boston Police Department’s Fugitive unit nabbed an armed carjacking suspect while investigating a report of shots fired that led to the arrest of 28-year-old Dorchester man, officials said.

Officers investigating a July 16 shots fired incident on Elmhurst Street in Dorchester arrested Diovanni Carter, 28, of Dorchester, at the intersection of Marcella and Centre streets in Roxbury Friday about 6:10 p.m., according to Boston police.

While placing Carter under arrest on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feets of a dwelling, assault with a dangerous weapon and being an armed career criminal, officers determined he was accompanied by another wanted fugitive.

Sean Berry, 27, of Brockton, was arrested on charges of armed carjacking, armed robbery, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Both suspects were placed in custody without incident and are expected to be arraigned later Friday in Roxbury District Court.

