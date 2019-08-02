Boston police arrest 2nd suspect wanted in connection to attack on correction officer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to Thursday’s attack on a correction officer.

51-year-old Sean Stuart was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery on Friday, police say.

Another man involved in the attack, 45-year-old Torre Jenkins, of Boston, faced a judge Friday.

Jenkins was taken into custody after attempting to drive off with the victim’s car and flee the area and was quickly tracked down by police and apprehended in the area of Southampton Street.

Jenkins says he was only trying to move the car out of the middle of the road.

“I was only trying to be a good samaritan,” he said in the courtroom.

The officer was arriving at work and sitting in his car on Atkinson Street around 7:30 a.m. when someone reached through his rolled down window and struck him, according to the Suffolk County Sherriff’s Department.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the officer exit his vehicle before he was promptly swarmed, jumped, and brutally beaten.

Thursday night, fifteen people were taken into custody along Atkinson Street while others were given shelter or medical attention as officers conducted “Operation Clean Sweep,” an order handed to them by Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Police Commissioner William Gross.

There is no word yet on if any of the fifteen people were directly involved in the attack.

Suffolk County Sheriff Steven W. Tompkins has called for an emergency meeting with Walsh and Gross to discuss “immediate and long-term solutions to bring about safeguards for our staff and the people of Newmarket Square as we also continue to look for more and improved delivery of services to fight the scourge of addiction and homelessness.”

Police are still searching for several other people seen in the video that were also involved in the attack.

