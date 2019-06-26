Boston police arrest 2nd suspect who fled scene of deadly officer-involved shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A second suspect who fled the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Boston earlier this week was arrested late Tuesday night in Dorchester, officials said.

Ernest Watkins, 21, is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges including assault by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit nabbed Watkins around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Melville and Dorchester avenues.

Officials say Watkins escaped police after two officers on bikes shot and killed a 19-year-old man on Geneva Avenue on Monday just after 5 p.m.

Neither officer was injured in the incident but both were taken to an area hospital for observation.

A witness told 7NEWS that she heard officers yelling at the suspects to drop their guns before one of them fired, prompting police to shoot back.

The officers were not equipped with body cameras but responding officers did.

Boston police Commissioner William G. Gross says those recordings will assist authorities in the investigation.

Officials said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Boston Police. A free, anonymous hotline is available at 800-494-TIPS.

