BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested three men accused of going on a reckless ride.

Officials said the three suspects were driving dirt bikes dangerously in the area of Rusfield Street and Massachusetts Avenue Thursday.

Officers followed them to a storage facility, where they allegedly tried to run away on foot.

They arrested 24-year-old Jason Martinez, 23-year-old Giovanny Martinez, and 24-year-old Najja Joseph, all of Roxbury, and charged them with disorderly conduct, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and operating after license suspended/revoked. Police added that they will also be issued citations for auto law infractions.

Police seized three bikes, a motor scooter and a quad, saying that all were illegally and hazardously stored inside the facility.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)