Boston police arrest 3, recover 3 guns in separate incidents

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers arrested three people and recovered three handguns in two separate incidents Monday and Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an assault and battery in progress about 11:05 a.m. Monday arrested a 21-year-old woman, whose name has not been released.

While executing a search warrant in connection with the arrest, officials recovered a loaded .25 caliber Raven Arms handgun with an obliterated serial number.

The woman was arrested on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and improperly storing a firearm.

Then, at about 12:44 a.m. Tuesday, officers conducting an investigation on Fowler Street in Dorchester stopped a man who attempted to walk away from a large group.

The man, identified as Von Cameron, 28, of Dorchester, was arrested after a pat frisk uncovered a loaded Ruger P34 handgun that he did not have a permit to carry.

A search of a nearby vehicle uncovered a loaded .38 caliber revolver, leading to the arrest of Darryl Hodges, 24, of Dorchester.

Both men were expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

