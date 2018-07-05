Boston police arrest 3, take 3 guns off the street on Fourth of July

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force are being credited with taking three guns off the street in three separate incidents Wednesday.

The first occurred about 11:48 a.m., when officers patrolling the area of Bird Street and Columbia Road tried to stop a vehicle for having excessive tint. But instead of stopping, police say the driver continued on to Blue Hill Avenue, where a man with a backpack jumped out of the back seat and took off running.

After a lengthy foot chase, officers arrested Fitzgerald Saint-Louis, 22, of Boston, when he was allegedly found to be in possession of a German Sport Guns GSG 1911 handgun. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm on a public way.

About three hours later, police say officers patrolling the area of Bowdoin Street and Geneva Avenue pulled over a motorist who was driving a dirt bike down Talbot Avenue after he led them on a short chase. Theron White, 27, of Boston, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, operating an off-road vehicle on a public way, and carrying a loaded firearm on a public way after a silver Interarms .38 revolver was found in his backpack, police said.

Then, at about 4:10 p.m., a man stopped by police for running a stop sign near the intersection of Rosseter and Bullard streets sped away from the scene while being questioned by officers, police said. When he ran into traffic, police say the driver jumped out of the vehicle, threw an object on the ground, and took off running down an alley.

After a physical altercation, officers arrested Hal McIntosh, 29, of Boston, on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, possession of a large capacity feeding device and unlawful possession of a firearm, third subsequent offense, after a black .40 caliber Glock was found, according to police.

“I want to commend my officers for the hard work and ongoing efforts to keep people safe in our city. Within five hours, my officers bravely took three guns off of our streets and arrested the three individuals who thought it was okay to illegally possess them,” Police Commissioner William B. Evans said in a statement. “As I’ve mentioned many times before, the 4th of July has always been a challenging time for those of us in law enforcement due to the loud parties and large gatherings which always seem to lead to trouble and violence. But, thanks to my officers, there’s no doubt in my mind that this day was a whole lot safer thanks to their efforts.”

