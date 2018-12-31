Boston police arrest 4 armed robbery suspects

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four Boston residents were arrested early Saturday morning after police say they robbed a man of his cellphone and tablet at knifepoint in Dorchester.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery in the area of 14 Trull St. about 12:57 a.m. spoke with the victim who said he had just been robbed by four people, two of whom were armed with knives, according to Boston police.

A vehicle matching the description of the one the suspects fled in was stopped at the intersection of Adams and Winter streets and officers recovered the victim’s tablet after one of the passengers dropped it out of the car, police said.

Victor Torres, 41, of Dorchester, Angel Torres, 36, of Mattapan, John Santa, 29, of Dorchester, and Sandro Rosa, 31, of Boston were all arrested and are expected to be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court on a charge of armed robbery.

