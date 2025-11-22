BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have announced four arrests in connection with recent shoplifting incidents in the Back Bay.

Officers responding to a reported shoplifting at the Alo Store on Boylston Street aorund 4 p.m. on Nov. 21 arrested a 15-year-old girl on two counts of shoplifting by asportation.

Then, at about 5:15 p.m., officers were contacted that two known shoplifters were inside of the store. The suspects were seen concealing multiple items into their jackets, pants, and bag.

Two suspects were stopped as they exited the store, and officers recovered approximately $1,422 in stolen merchandise.

Both suspects were placed under arrest and are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court for the following offenses:

Kayla Harris, 31, of Boston, was charged with: Larceny over $1,200, and Conspiracy

Demetrius Little, 31, of Roxbury, was charged with: Larceny over $1,200, and Conspiracy

A short time later, at 6 p.m., officers received information that a group of individuals were attempting to conceal items.

The group was located as they were heading in the direction of Huntington Avenue. Officers were able to stop the group, and one of the suspects immediately attempted to flee. The suspect was quickly stopped and a struggle ensued.

The suspect actively resisted officers, and officers continued to give verbal commands to stop resisting. The suspect was placed into handcuffs, and approximately $296 in stolen merchandise was recovered.

A 14-year-old boy was placed under arrest and is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court for the following:

– Delinquent to wit; Shoplifting by Concealing Merchandise

– Delinquent to wit; Resist Arrest

