Boston police arrest 4 suspects, recover 2 loaded guns in 10-minute span

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested four people and recovered two loaded firearms in two separate incidents in Roxbury and Charlestown within a span of 10 minutes late Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force patrolling the area of 18 Abbotsford Street in Roxbury around 10:48 p.m. arrested 18-year-old Ildelfonso Velez, of Attleboro, and 26-year-old Dimitri Thomas, of Hyde Park, following a foot pursuit, according to the Boston Police Department.

The officers were attempting to stop a vehicle they were riding in for an equipment violation when Velez jumped out of the car and took off running as he clutched his waistband, while Thomas drove off, police said.

Velez allegedly ditched a .40 caliber Ruger P94 handgun as he ran from officers. He was later nabbed on Crawford Street. Thomas was apprehended in the area of Homestead and Harold streets.

Thomas is charged with failure to stop for a police officer. Velez is facing charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm.

Both Thomas and Velez are slated to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

About 10 minutes after officers wrapped up the Roxbury arrests, officers in Charlestown arrested a pair of Somerville men on firearm-related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Alfred and Dexter streets, police said.

Raul Landaverde, 22, and Kirby Calixte, 26, were allegedly found with a loaded .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun with a 30-round extended magazine.

Landaverde and Calixte are slated to be arraigned in Charlestown District Court on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

