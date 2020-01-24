Boston police arrest 7 after shots fired into Dorchester apartment

BOSTON (WHDH) - Seven people were arrested on weapons charges in Boston on Thursday night after officers responding to a report of shots fired into an apartment in Dorchester stopped a suspect vehicle and found a loaded gun hidden in a sock, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots being fired at 36 Harbor Boulevard about 10:30 p.m. spoke with witnesses who said a group of men in a dark-colored SUV had just opened fire on his apartment, according to Boston police.

Soon after, officers stopped the suspect SUV in the area of Mount Vernon Street and allegedly found ballistic evidence inside the vehicle and a firearm hidden inside a sock in the passenger’s side door.

The occupants of the vehicle, Marshall Reid, 27, of Lowell, Andre Spriggs, 35, of Dorchester, Robert Peebles, 22, of South Boston, Dequan Martin, 26, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Khalil Newson, 24, of Dorchester, Ijahleel Reid, 21, of Randolph, and Marquice Rivera, 21, of Dorchester were arrested on charges of carrying a firearm without a license and unlawful possession of a firearm.

All seven are expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)