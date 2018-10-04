Boston police arrest 7 on trespassing charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police took seven people into custody for allegedly loitering outside a downtown business Wednesday night.

Officers patrolling the area observed a large group of men crowding around a retail shop in the area of 40 Winter St. around 9:26 p.m. ignoring signs posted against loitering, according to a release issued by police.

When officers approached, several of the men tried to flee.

Two of the men became aggressive after officers informed them they were under arrest for trespassing.

It is not clear if anyone was injured.

Amable Cedeno, 23, of Dorchester, Jonathan Lauriston, 19, of Boston, Sanders Volcy, 23, of Boston, Angello Vernet, 28, of Randolph, Kervins Baptiste, 23, of Lynn, Alex Philogene, 22, of Boston, and Makerven Lynch, 29, of Medford, were arrested on a trespassing charge.

Baptiste and Philogene were also charged with resisting arrest and Lynch is additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs.

